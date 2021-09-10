CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russia complains of ‘election interference’ to US ambassador

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American...

AFP

Google, Apple 'censor' Navalny app as Russian polls open

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of "censorship" on Friday after they removed an opposition voting app at the start of a three-day parliamentary election in Russia. Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online. State media showed Putin casting his ballot online from self-isolation, several days into quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19. As voting began, the opposition said a "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the app stores of both Apple and Google.
CELL PHONES
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
The Independent

Communists, observers report violations in Duma election

The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported violations including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations. The United Russia party, which is diligently...
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Reuters

Chinese embassy says opposes US, Australia interference

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Australia rejected on Friday s "unfounded accusations" against China made by the defence and foreign ministers of Australia and their U.S. counterparts after annual talks in Washington. The two countries, in a statement after Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, expressed concern over China's...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Russia’s Crazy Sham Election

Voting in the Russian parliamentary elections begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, and it’s one of the strangest elections Russia has seen in a long history of rotten elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party is struggling to preserve its absolute majority in the Duma, with the state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center recording a historic low of 29 percent public support. Putin’s party is still far ahead of the second place Communist Party, at almost 17 percent, but is anticipated to get a much lower share of the vote than in 2016, when it won 343 of the Duma’s 450 seats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian elections: Kremlin keeps a watchful eye as the Communist Party gains ground in the polls

A portrait of Lenin stares down over a webcam and slick recording studio — the tools for modern-day agitation of the masses. Broadcasting to 1.62 million subscribers might not be quite as effective as his hero’s appropriation of the telegraph, telephone and railway, but Nikolai Bondarenko nonetheless says he’s already causing too much trouble for authorities.The 36 year old Communist is a new face on an old body. A candidate running for parliament from Saratov, 400 miles southeast of Moscow, Bondarenko boasts many qualities not usually associated with his party: social media fluency; an appreciation of spectacle; his own set...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin's unpopular party slated for election win

When polls open Friday in Russia's parliamentary elections, few voters would bet against an easy win for the ruling United Russia party, even though it is more unpopular now than ever before. "Everything that is unpopular is associated with United Russia," said independent political analyst Valery Solovey. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Parliamentary election unlikely to change Russia's politics

After a few weeks of desultory campaigning but months of relentless official moves to shut down significant opposition, Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion.There’s no expectation that United Russia the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin will lose its dominance of the State Duma, the elected lower house of parliament. The main questions to be answered are whether the party will retain its current two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution; whether anemic turnout will dull the party’s prestige;...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

Repression, Voter Apathy Mark Russia Election Campaign

Russia is preparing for parliamentary and local elections Sunday in what the opposition says is an atmosphere of repression in which a number of candidates not aligned with the ruling party have been excluded. Jon Spier narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in Moscow. Camera: Ricardo Marquina.
ELECTIONS
KESQ

WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work

ISTANBUL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has warned Russia not to interfere in drug-testing in the country and asked that a year-old vacancy at the top of the national anti-doping body be filled. WADA president Witold Banka met with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in Turkey for talks on the future of the still-suspended Russian anti-doping agency. RUSADA hasn’t had a permanent director-general since Yuri Ganus was fired in August 2020 because of financial irregularities. Ganus frequently criticized Russian sports authorities while at RUSADA.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

US Accuses Russia of Stonewalling on Cybercrime

WASHINGTON - U.S. warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin over shielding cybercriminals holed up in Russia appear to have made little impact, according to top U.S. law enforcement and cyber officials. "There is no indication that the Russian government has taken action to crack down on ransomware actors that are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Russian minister complains to US about role of ‘digital giants’ in election

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by “American digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. According to a ministry statement on Friday, the deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russia summons U.S. ambassador over 9/11 press accreditations - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, on Friday over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. Some reporters from Russia were denied accreditations to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York, the agency...
POLITICS
KEYT

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

BERLIN (AP) — The German Foreign Ministry says Berlin has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers that it suspects may have been in preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said Monday that a hacker outfit called Ghostwriter has been “combining conventional cyberattacks with disinformation and influence operations.” Sasse also said that activities targeting Germany have been observed “for some time.” She said the German government has “reliable information” linking Ghostwriter to Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. Sasse wouldn’t comment on the extent of the cyberattacks or possible damage. She said only that they “are of course completely unacceptable.”
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Germany complains to Moscow over pre-election phishing attacks on politicians

BERLIN — The German government called on Moscow on Monday to cease "illegal cyber-activities" immediately amid an increase in phishing attacks on politicians in the lead-up to pivotal parliamentary elections later this month. German officials raised concerns with their Russian counterparts last week after members of the federal and local...
POLITICS
AFP

Mexican president urges Biden to end Cuba sanctions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday appealed to US President Joe Biden to end sanctions against Cuba, warning the measures risked fomenting unrest. Lopez Obrador made the plea alongside his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was a rare guest of honor at an Independence Day military parade in Mexico City. "Hopefully President Biden, who has sufficient political sensitivity... puts an end forever to the political grievances towards Cuba," Lopez Obrador said. The leftist leader called "respectfully" for Washington to lift the embargo against Cuba, arguing that "no state has the right to subdue another people, another country."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

