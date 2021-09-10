CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

'Unity is our greatest strength': Biden honors victims ahead of 9/11 anniversary

By Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1km3Ya_0bsawCGA00

WASHINGTON – In a pre-recorded message to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, President Joe Biden remembered the events as a moment defined not only by heroism but "unity and resilience."

"We learned that unity is the one thing that must never break," Biden said in a six-minute video filmed at the White House. "At our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human, in the battle for the soul America, unity is our greatest strength."

Biden is set to visit New York City, Shanksville, PA., and the Pentagon - all three sites where planes crashed - on Saturday to commemorate the 20 years since the attack. The president, who will lay wreaths and pay tribute to those who lost their lives, is not due to give remarks at any of the three events.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said none of the events include a "lengthy speaking program" which is why the president is delivering a message ahead of the anniversary.

"Unity doesn't mean we have to believe in the same thing," Biden said in an apparent reference to the country's political divisions. "But we must have a fundamental respected faith in each other and in this nation."

Biden will join former President George W. Bush, who was commander in chief during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in Shanksville, while former President Barack Obama will attend the remembrance ceremony at Ground Zero in New York.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

The anniversary comes more than a week after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year occupation that began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Biden's visit is set against the backdrop of the chaotic and deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops late last month that was upended after the Taliban quickly overran Afghan government forces. The final days saw a terrorist attack that left 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians dead.

More: From memory to history: How America will remember Sept. 11 on 20th anniversary

Learn: Sept. 11 by the numbers: Facts from a tragic day in American history

From the archives | The day before an American tragedy: dispatches from Sept. 10, 200

Earlier this month Biden signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other federal agencies to declassify material related to the 9/11 attacks for possible release of sensitive information – meeting a demand of victims' families before the 20-year anniversary.

Relatives of Americans who were killed on 9/11 have spent years pushing successive administrations to release classified information that they said would reveal Saudi Arabia’s complicity in the attacks. Some had even said they did not want Biden to attend any memorial events unless he moved to release the long-sought documents.

More: 'It's time we expose the truth': 9/11 families see a turning point in fight to reveal alleged Saudi role

From the archives | 'Clear the skies': Behind the unprecedented call to stop air travel on 9/1 1

The president's trip follows the footsteps of his old boss, former President Barack Obama, who also paid tribute at all three 9/11 sites on the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011. Last year as a presidential candidate, Biden visited the Shanksville memorial on the anniversary of the attacks.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen, Rick Rouan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Unity is our greatest strength': Biden honors victims ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Comments / 4

Related
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden calls for unity as nation marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called for national unity as the United States prepared to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed 2,977 people, calling it America's greatest strength in the face of adversity. Biden, speaking in a videotaped...
POTUS
swiowanewssource.com

Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims

President Joe Biden stood somberly side by side with his wife on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Unity#Pentagon#White House#Taliban#Afghan#The Department Of Justice#Americans#Saudi#Shanksville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

248K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy