What to know in terms of security when setting up a data environment in BigQuery. We have all seen and heard about data breaches and the damages, both in terms of financial and reputation, that they can inflict. As we rely more and more on our data to make better decisions, data is becoming a critical asset for any organization. So like any other asset of a company, controlling access to data is essential to protecting your data.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO