Woodbine Results Friday September 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

3rd-$85,828, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 47.510, 1:11.020, 1:34.820, 00.000, 1:47.400. Trainer: Harold Ladouceur. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Midas Touch (GB)-Mary's Derby Rose. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Primo Touch123421-31-51-2½1-31-5D. Fukumoto2.20. Malibu Mambo123312-12-12-½2-1½2-½R. Hernandez1.45. Royal Laser1211776-15-hd3-hd3-noJ. Stein4.20. Timeskip123265-hd4-hd4-hd4-24-2½G....

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$33,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$37,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Trinni Girls124My Turning Pointe119. Science124Marimba119. Luna Amarilla124Mavi119. Trinni Beauty119Bright and Shiny119. Undercover Outlaw124Cajun Spice119. Cresta Celerina112J...
BC-Results Belterra Park-5-Add

5th_$9,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear. Off 2:39. Time 1:45.32. Fast. Also Ran_Counting Coup, Money Pit, Elle'sblazenangel. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $33.60. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $21.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-5-2) paid $43.68. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-5) paid $84.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Lone Star-5-Add

5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f, clear. Off 6:59. Time 1:98.53. Fast. Scratched_Bv Who You Say I Am. Also Ran_Apollitical Follies, Nothun On Me, Wagons Moving First, Bankin On Ivory, Jesswonpum. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $282.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $61.85. Daily Double (3-3) paid $143.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-9-6) paid $36.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $21.65.
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Tuesday September 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Princess Power (L), 123C. Oliveros1-1-4Olivo Inirio. 2My Tommy Boy (L), 120C. Oliveros9-4-4Julie Pappada. 6Dream Saturday (L), 120G. Lagunes7-5-3Dennis Van Meter. 7Selling Out (L), 123A. Williams6-1-5Gary Welsh. 8Sacco and Vanzetti (L), 120C. Oliveros5-2-1Jay Bernardini. 9Will Dancer (L), 120A. Ramgeet2-1-3Tina Ramgeet. 10Yenisey (L), 120R. Barrios8-4-5Lucinda Knowles. 11Mr....
BC-Results Remington Park-6-Add

6th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 9:36. Time 1:07.49. Fast. Also Ran_Tiptoe Henny, Diamond Gal, Save a Penny, Kisses Arent Free, Lisa G, Chive Up, Sayaad Ain't So. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $31.85. Exacta (5-1) paid $44.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-4) paid $344.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $277.80.
Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Apache Tears (L), 120P. Morales6-9-5Andrew McKeever. 2nd-$15,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile. 1Gage Has a Gray (L), 116W. Alencar4-5-1Marcus Vitali. 2Trappe the Dream , 116A. Valdes6-1-3M. Ferraro. 3Storm Alfeet (L), 121A. Ayala2-5-5Nirka Huertas. 4O'Haire (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.4-2-1Kathy Dubie. 5Generalonamission (L), 121A....
BC-Results Evangeline Downs

1st_$14,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy. Off 5:53. Time 1:00.10. Good. Scratched_Tantalizing Ten, Empress Eloise, Color Me Tianna. Also Ran_Sunday's Gift, My Little Guera. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-2-4) paid $4.95. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $7.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Prairie Meadows-4-Add

4th_$13,168, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 7:17. Time 1:05.24. Fast. Also Ran_Prairie Squall, Lancelot N Elaine, Off Again On Again, Crimson Trace. Exacta (1-3) paid $40.00. Quinella (1-3) paid $17.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-7) paid $25.03. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $28.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Friday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Jahmai Jones to Norfolk (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Tyler Ivey to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14.
Monmouth Park Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

3rd-$19,100, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.410, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.090. Great Fun118153-13-½2-21-¾J. Torres9.004.803.203.50. Prominent Henny118441-hd1-1½1-22-3¾D. Panas4.603.203.30. Another Saucy Six123625-1½5-33-½3-2¾R. Mitchell2.402.30. Casting Pearls123814-½4-24-½4-6½C. Montalvo46.90. Brooklyn Tale113332-3½2-25-65-4½D. Glass3.20. Dam the Deficit123787-16-½6-16-3H. Diaz, Jr.7.30. Malibu Life118576-17-37-57-9½F. Peterson70.50. On Whose Time118268888J. Panaijo13.10. $0.5...
Laurel Park Early Entries, Thursday September 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1H R H Jellybean (L), 121J. Rosado3-4-5Amanda Rawlings. 3Auchincruive (L), 116J. Hiraldo6-1-6King Leatherbury. 5Billingsgate (L), 120C. Marquez1-4-3Michael Gorham. 6Zip Line to Heaven (L), 124J. Pimentel2-1-3Michael Trombetta. 7Gale Winds (L), 117X. Perez6-4-2John Robb. 8Southside Swig (L), 121R. Silvera6-8-3Jamie Ness. 9Smitten Enough (L), 117J. Beltran2-3-1Hassan Elamri. 10Flank...
Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Saturday September 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Cr Hez the Man (BL), 127E. Escobedo2-4-6Jason Olmstead. 2Iris Royal Jess (BL), 127S. Smith2-1-3Alex Wessels. 4A Starry Starry Nite (BL), 125E. Navarrete, Jr.2-1-3Edward Hardy. 5Gracies Tuition (BL), 127D. Pinon5-1-5Manuel Campos. 6Kiss Me Anywhere (BL), 127D. Amaya2-1-4Clinton Crawford. 7Ts Dash to the End (BL), 127A. Silva1-2-2Alex...
BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair

1st_$4,900, , 2YO, , rain. Off 1:01. Time 1:71.71. Fast. Also Ran_Turbo Flash, Gl Dicey Bride, Antarctica. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $6.40. Quinella (2-6) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-1) paid $2.80. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $8.65. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

E_Pinder (2), Harrison (1), Irvin (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield (11). HR_Suzuki (5). SF_Olson (11), Harrison (2). S_Lagares (2), Marsh (1). IPHRERBBSO. Oakland. Irvin W,10-13674113. Diekman H,12100001. Trivino H,8120000. Romo S,3-6110001. Los Angeles. Diaz12-322242. Tyler22-331121. Quijada H,4111010. J.Marte L,0-1 BS,0-12-301020. Wantz210001. Cishek100000. Quijada...
Local Sports Briefs

Leave the City for a day and take a ride in the Country for a beautiful day of biking. Tour de Hendry County has an 84 mile course with 2 aid stations and police escort. This is a chip timing event with Raceresults. The scenic rural route will take you through sugarcane, citrus, cattle, and panther country. The proceeds of this event will benefit the underserved kids in our community with brand new bikes. Top finishers will be handing out the new bikes to kids after the race.
Davidson 28, Shaw University 26

SHAW_Belcher 4 pass from Peters (Versteegen kick), 02:52. SHAW_Barnes 33 pass from Peters (kick blocked), 13:05. DAV_Sherrard 28 pass from Burrell (Bonoffski kick), 01:23. SHAW_Richardson 1 pass from Peters (Versteegen kick), 14:54. SHAW_Gibbs 3 run (run failed), 04:36. SHAWDAV. First downs2025. Rushes-yards33-16063-312 Passing19682. Comp-Att-Int19-31-17-10-0 Return Yards14534. Punts-Avg.2-41.52-42.5. Fumbles-Lost2-12-2 Penalty-Yards9-655-43 Time...
Minnesota 30, Colorado 0

MIN_Potts 13 run (kick failed), 12:19. MIN_Potts 2 run (Trickett kick), 5:38. MIN_Potts 3 run (Trickett kick), :23. MIN_FG Trickett 33, 9:49. MIN_K.Thomas 14 run (Trickett kick), 5:09. MINCOLO. First downs226. Total Net Yards44068. Rushes-yards53-27621--14 Passing16482. Punt Returns4-413-3 Kickoff Returns1-01-22 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int11-17-012-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost1-24-31 Punts4-43.58-51.875. Fumbles-Lost2-04-2 Penalties-Yards4-343-30 Time of...
