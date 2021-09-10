Woodbine Results Friday September 10th, 2021
3rd-$85,828, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 47.510, 1:11.020, 1:34.820, 00.000, 1:47.400. Trainer: Harold Ladouceur. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Midas Touch (GB)-Mary's Derby Rose. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Primo Touch123421-31-51-2½1-31-5D. Fukumoto2.20. Malibu Mambo123312-12-12-½2-1½2-½R. Hernandez1.45. Royal Laser1211776-15-hd3-hd3-noJ. Stein4.20. Timeskip123265-hd4-hd4-hd4-24-2½G....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
