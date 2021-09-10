Mike Tyson to be in attendance for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, trilogy with Holyfield anticipated
Mike Tyson was linked to a match with Evander Holyfield earlier this year, and now Triller hopes to make the fight happen. Holyfield is set to return to the ring on Saturday in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 against Vitor Belfort. It's an intriguing matchup and to add to the fight, Tyson will be in attendance for the bout and Triller hopes if Holyfield wins, they will make Tyson vs. Holyfield 3.
