CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Mike Tyson to be in attendance for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, trilogy with Holyfield anticipated

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Tyson was linked to a match with Evander Holyfield earlier this year, and now Triller hopes to make the fight happen. Holyfield is set to return to the ring on Saturday in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 against Vitor Belfort. It’s an intriguing matchup and to add to the fight, Tyson will be in attendance for the bout and Triller hopes if Holyfield wins, they will make Tyson vs. Holyfield 3.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

Evander Holyfield is ready to step back into the boxing ring on Saturday night when the 58-year-old heavyweight legend faces off with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of a pay-per-view card from Hollywood, Florida. Belfort was originally scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya in De La Hoya's comeback fight but Holyfield stepped in when "The Golden Boy" tested positive for COVID-19.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort PPV shuts down after ‘unauthorized distribution’ message stuns fans who paid

Fans who wanted to make the last-second purchase of the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing pay-per-view were welcomed with an ‘unauthorized distribution’ message. The main card of the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort boxing event held by Triller Fight Club went from odd to problematic after fans who paid for the pay-per-view were welcomed with an “unauthorized distribution of copyright content” message on the Triller live stream.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield lands in Florida after California refuses to sanction it

Triller’s latest sideshow extravaganza event on September 11th has gone full circus over the past week after main event headliner Oscar De La Hoya was forced to pull out of his boxing bout with Vitor Belfort due to COVID-19. Rather than delay the event (and the Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing fight in the co-main), Triller elected to instead slot 58 year old Evander Holyfield in as De La Hoya’s replacement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva’s wins won’t count on pro record as all Triller fights were ruled exhibitions

Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva will not see their boxing record with an additional win. In the lead-up to Triller Fight Club Legends 2, it was uncertain if the main event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort was an exhibition. Triller CEO, Ryan Kavanaugh revealed the day before Holyfield would decide if it would be considered a pro bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Evander Holyfield handed medical suspension after knockout defeat by Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield has been served with a 30-day medical suspension following the 58-year-old’s knockout defeat to Vitor Belfort on Saturday. The Florida State Boxing Commission, who have been criticised for allowing the fight to take place, issued the ruling in the aftermath of the exhibition bout. Former world heavyweight champion Holyfield was dropped twice by Belfort before the contest was called to a halt by referee Samuel Burgo in the first round. Holyfield had not fought in 10 years and the meeting against former UFC champion Belfort had been refused in the state of California. The American had showed signs...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Triller Fight Club#Sky Sports#Tko
bjpenndotcom

Triller Fight Club medical suspensions: Evander Holyfield gets a 30-day sit for first-round TKO loss

The medical suspensions from Triller Fight Club last Saturday in Florida have been revealed and Evander Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension. In the main event of the card, 58-year-old, Evander Holyfield stepped up on short notice to box Vitor Belfort. It was revealed the fight would be an exhibition which many thought would mean it would be a light sparring match like Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was. Yet, it was far from that as Belfort blitzed Holyfield and hurt him a few times before dropping him and then getting the first-round TKO victory. Despite him getting beat badly, Holyfield only got a 30-day suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Posts Heartbreaking Girlfriend Photo

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to his Instagram account to reminisce his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away last year. She was mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children and died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The specific cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy