Lauren London + Lil Wayne’s Son Turned 12 & Some Fans Say They ‘See’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence

The vultures are out and are trying to feed on Nipsey Hussle’s name. His estate is now filing a lawsuit against a company who is selling unauthorized merch. As spotted on TMZ the late great rapper’s likeness is being used by individuals who do not have any true connections to him or his inner circle. According to the article his brother and administrator to his estate, Samiel Asghedom, has just filed a lawsuit against several corporations that he believes are illegally selling fake Marathon clothing.

