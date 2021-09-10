CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren London + Lil Wayne’s Son Turned 12 & Some Fans Say They ‘See’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren London and Lil Wayne’s son recently celebrated his birthday. Lauren penned the sweetest message to her baby boy on social media. In the post, she said,. “Pure Love, Full of Integrity, Compassionate. Brave, Honorable, Strong. 12 is the Magic #.” She went on to say, “Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe. King Kam. Love You Son.”In the photo, Kam looks exactly like Lil Wayne and his mom. Take a look:

