9/11 brought about a more secure southern border, but put more scrutiny on migrants, people of color

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Sept. 11, 2001, was the day Middle America began paying attention to the Southern border. Hundreds of miles of wall have gone up since the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Thousands of new agents patrol empty expanses between Mexico and the U.S., and acronyms like SENTRI, FAST, CSI for trusted-traveler and pre-screened cargo have become commonplace at ports of entry.