CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury County Sheriff speaks out against vaccine mandate

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, a Republican, announced his is opposed to the vaccine mandate issued by President Joe Biden. “As Woodbury County Sheriff I will not mandate our employees to receive the vaccination against their will. I was elected by the citizens of Woodbury County to defend their freedoms and liberties guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States. This includes the employees of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office,” he says.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 12

Barbie Randall
8d ago

I think it's good that he is giving them option. no one can be forced to get it if they don't want it. you are your own person with your own mind. last time I checked no one in this world owns me except myself. I refuse to get the shots as well. if I catch covid then I'm OK with that if it kills me then guess the lord said it's my time to go. I'm not afraid of death. Chad is right as he is a man following the constitution.

Reply
2
Paul Nelson
7d ago

Good!! Even though stating his political position has nothing to do with it. He has an oath to uphold and defend the constitution. After this week it is apparent they look to get rid of it by their actions so they can finish installing their regime

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Woodbury County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Woodbury County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy