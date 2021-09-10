CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Pirates complete sweep of Tigers

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago
Wheelersburg junior Emily Janney and senior doubles partner Maegan Jolly compete in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis match against Waverly at Wheelersburg High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

WHEELERSBURG — Simply put, the undefeated Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team took its next step —and is one step closer —towards its latest Southern Ohio Conference championship.

And, that would be seven consecutive —if it indeed comes to pass.

That’s because the Lady Pirates posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Waverly Lady Tigers on Thursday, as they complete the season sweep of Waverly — while raising their perfect records to 9-0 and 6-0 in the SOC.

All four Lady Pirates victories came in straight sets, including at second doubles —where Hailee Corona and Emma Brinkman swept Maddy Davis and Sophie Thacker by 6-3 and 6-2 scores.

Davis and Thacker had won Waverly’s only individual contest in the first meeting on Aug. 19.

At first doubles, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney swept Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong 6-4 and 6-1, as Isabella Hamilton —at third singles —had a more difficult challenge, but still swept Kaelyn Linn 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5 tiebreak).

The Lady Pirates prevailed also at second singles, where Serena Kataria topped Blossom Smith 6-4 and 6-3.

The Lady Tigers took the first singles matchup —with Kayla Barker defeating Maria Nolan 6-2 and 6-1.

Wheelersburg will return to play, and to SOC action, on Tuesday in a makeup meeting at Notre Dame.

The Lady Pirates clipped the Titans 3-2 in their first meeting, and a Wheelersburg win would give the Orange and Black another outright SOC championship.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.

Sports
