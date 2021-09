Al Snow definitely had one of the strangest gimmicks in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, normally bringing a detached mannequin head with him to the ring which he would talk to as if it were a living, breathing person, and while his days in the squared circle of the WWE might be gone, he has made headlines once again with an act of heroism. When Snow visited the Santa Rosa Beach in Destin Florida on Thursday, the former professional wrestler pulled a boy from the riptide and talked with media outlets regarding the big save.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO