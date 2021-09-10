CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Will Be Released Exclusively in Theaters

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Eternals will not be streaming on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters, Disney confirmed today. There had been some question over whether the highly anticipated Marvel movie would get a Disney Plus release like Black Widow when the Scarlett Johansson-led film opened in July, but that will not be the case. When Eternals hits theaters on November 5th, it will have a 45-day window before it's available on Disney+ — meaning until January, you can only watch Eternals in a movie theater.

