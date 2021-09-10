CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children and young gamers in China rent adult accounts to play video games due to new restrictions

By Entrepreneur en Español
NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this month, Chinese minors can only play for one hour a day , and only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays , from 8 to 9 at night . The measure applies to all devices from which a video game can be accessed: console , smartphone , tablet and PC , among others. On public holidays, an extra hour can be played at the same time, according to a statement from the National Press and Publications Administration of China.

