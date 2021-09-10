Children and young gamers in China rent adult accounts to play video games due to new restrictions

Epic Games is shutting down its video chat service, Houseparty, the company said Thursday. Epic acquired the app back in 2019. "Since joining Epic, the Houseparty team's social vision and core technology have already contributed to new features used by hundreds of millions of people in Fortnite and by developers around the world," reads the announcement from Housparty's developers. "As a result, we can't give the app or our community the attention that it deserves. While Houseparty may be going away, we hope that the memories you've made will last a lifetime."

