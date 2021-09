The Great Resignation has been a hot topic lately. Perhaps its impact has more to do with your leadership than you realize. The impacts of the Great Resignation, an unprecedented uptick in people switching and leaving jobs, has been felt by everyone from leaders trying to retain a key manager, to people going out to eat and finding their favorite restaurant closed due to a staff shortage. The latest job numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show more unfilled positions than active job seekers, creating a strange imbalance in a labor market already thrown into disarray by everything from COVID to government policy.

