Sure, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs won, but there’s plenty of room for improvement
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t at their best in a season-opening victory. The defending Super Bowl champions will never apologize for winning. Four turnovers, 11 penalties for 106 yards, and the fact they needed a field goal in the closing seconds to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 31-29, at Tampa showed the Bucs have a lot of work to do to revert to championship form.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0