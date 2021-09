Black Knight says that the number of active forbearance plans continued to fall over the last week, but also noted an uptick in both new plans and reentries to the program, primarily among VA and FHA loans. The number of active forbearances dropped by 22,000 or 1.4 percent during the week ended September 14, leasing 1.596 million borrowers in active plans. This is 3.0 percent of all mortgaged homeowners. It marks the first time the total number has dipped below 1.6 million.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO