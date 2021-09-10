CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hot Springs and northwestern Washakie Counties through 515 PM MDT At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Legend Rock State Petroglyph Site, or 16 miles south of Meeteetse, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Hot Springs and northwestern Washakie Counties, including the following locations... Badlands Overlook and Grass Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

