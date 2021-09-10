CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley, Lost River Range by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, southwestern Jefferson, southeastern Butte, northwestern Bonneville and northwestern Bingham Counties through 515 PM MDT At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorm outflows over Inl moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph creating blowing dust, lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arco, Atomic City, Northwest Inl, Central Inl, Monteview, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Butte City, East Butte and Big Southern Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#River Valleys#Eastern Magic Valley#Doppler#Big Southern
