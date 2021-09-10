CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hot Springs and central Fremont Counties through 530 PM MDT At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Crowheart to 9 miles southwest of South Pass Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crowheart around 450 PM MDT. South Pass Rest Area around 455 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include South Pass City and Anchor Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pass City, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
County
Sublette County, WY
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Mountains#West Wind#South Wind#16 43 00#17 30 00#Lander Foothills#Doppler
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy