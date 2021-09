(Jefferson City, MO) -- Late this (Tuesday) afternoon the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will release preliminary statewide 2020-21 Missouri Assessment Program data. The information will include the required grade Level and end-of-course state assessments. The results will be watched closely because of concerns that some students fell behind while schools were online-only. Education officials note that this is one data measurement – and results may be very different for this school year.

