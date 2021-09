If you are an avid fisher who could use a little extra money, this is something that might be up your alley. I was at Patoka Lake this weekend and saw a group of carp at the marina begging for folks to feed them. It was then that I was reminded if these were black carp, I'd be rich! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 carcass bounty for black carp captured in Illinois and its adjoining states such as Kentucky and Indiana. This bounty program is funded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and administered by Southern Illinois University.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO