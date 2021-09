Tahquamenon Falls in the Upper Peninsula has been on my Michigan bucket list for the longest time. You'd think since my girlfriend is from the UP and her family still lives that I would have made the trip by now. Unfortunately, that just isn't the case. However, with the new pedestrian bridge that's being installed this week and fall colors right around the corner, a trip north just might be in my future.

