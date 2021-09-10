EAST DAKOTA WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT FY 2022 BUDGET

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ordinance No. 506 Amend Chapter 6 of the Village of West Salem Code of Ordinances The Village of West Salem Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing pertaining to Ordinance No. 506 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Ordinance No. 506, if adopted, will revise, update, and amend Chapter 6 Traffic to update Wisconsin State Statute and Wisconsin Administrative Code section references, update through streets, revise no parking times from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in each of the school areas, and add traffic control on school district premises. A complete copy of the proposed Ordinance may be obtained at the Village of West Salem Administration office. This hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. in the Community Center Meeting Room, 175 South Leonard Street, West Salem, Wisconsin. Teresa L. DeLong Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer 9/17 LAC86349 WNAXLP.

