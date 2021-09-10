CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EAST DAKOTA WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT FY 2022 BUDGET

grantcountyreview.com
 8 days ago

The Board of Directors of the East Dakota Water Development District will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to consider the proposed Water Development District budget for Fiscal Year 2022, beginning January 1, 2022. The hearing will be held at the District office, 132B Airport Avenue, Brookings.

grantcountyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Notice of Public Hearing for One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lancaster County Engineering Department will hold a public hearing on the One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the County-City Building, located at 555 South 10th Street, Room 112. County Engineering staff will be available at 6:00 p.m. for questions and discussion.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
grantcountyreview.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE • Don and Nancy Hofman

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Grant County Board of Adjustment on Monday, September 20, 2021, at or after 4:00 P.M. in the Grant County Courthouse to consider in full or in part the following variance request from Don and Nancy Hofman on the following legal description: Lot 6 Gulcks Addition in NE 1/4 of Section 11, Township 120, Range 49 West of the P.M., Grant County, SD.
GRANT COUNTY, SD
Winona Daily News

Notice of Public Hearing - Ordinance No. 506 Amend Chapter 6 Traffic

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ordinance No. 506 Amend Chapter 6 of the Village of West Salem Code of Ordinances The Village of West Salem Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing pertaining to Ordinance No. 506 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Ordinance No. 506, if adopted, will revise, update, and amend Chapter 6 Traffic to update Wisconsin State Statute and Wisconsin Administrative Code section references, update through streets, revise no parking times from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in each of the school areas, and add traffic control on school district premises. A complete copy of the proposed Ordinance may be obtained at the Village of West Salem Administration office. This hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. in the Community Center Meeting Room, 175 South Leonard Street, West Salem, Wisconsin. Teresa L. DeLong Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer 9/17 LAC86349 WNAXLP.
TRAFFIC
Hudson Reporter

Public hearing for Bayview development slated for October

The Bayonne Planning Board has rescheduled a public hearing for a proposed mixed-use development known as Bayview at the site of the former A&P off Ave. A. The developer, Bayview JC, LLC, seeks to construct four midrise buildings with 1,100 residential units. Of the four, two will be 12 stories, and two will be eight.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing 9-27

Public Hearing The McClellanville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Town Hall, 405 Pinckney Street in accord with Section 2.4 of the Town's Zoning and Land Development regulations, the Planning Commission will be considering a request to annex a 2.85-acre tract known as TMS# 744-00-00-291as shown on a plat recorded by Charleston County ROD office in Plat Book L21, Pages 0157-0158. In accord with Sections 2.4 and 13.4.2, the Commission will also consider making a recommendation for the same property to be annexed with a possible zoning designation as Residential. Please call Town Hall for further information (843)887-3323. Any interested party may be heard orally or in writing at the public hearing. AD#1960593.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
max983.net

Marshall County Council Holds Public Hearing on Budget

The Marshall County Council reviewed the 2022 budget with department heads Monday that lasted throughout the day. Auditor Julie Fox said less income tax revenue is expected in 2022, but American Rescue Plan Act funds may be used to make up any losses experienced. It is forecast to affect the LIT Special Purpose Fund that holds funds for the bonds for the Marshall County Jail. The council will be watching revenues closely to ensure there are sufficient funds for the bonds and other projects. Fox was encouraged that the net assessed value has increased.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Board Holds Public Budget Hearing

WARSAW — The Warsaw Community Public Library Board of Trustees held a public budget hearing prior to its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. WCPL’s total operating fund for 2022 is $3,594,529; this is an increase from last year’s operating budget of about $84,000. Funding for the library’s new community outreach department is included in the 2022 budget.
WARSAW, IN
iecn.com

West Valley Water District Board adopts Hazard Mitigation Plan

After months of review and approvals from federal and state agencies, the West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors adopted the WVWD 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) to ensure that the agency remains well prepared for potential disasters and is eligible for federal and state disaster mitigation assistance and grants.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Operating Budget#Water Quality#The Board Of Directors
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave City Council adopts FY 2021-22 budget

After conservatively budgeting sales tax revenues in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Bee Cave anticipates continued healthy business recovery in fiscal year 2021-22, which begins Oct. 1. The $10.92 million FY 2021-22 general fund budget adopted by council Sept. 14...
BEE CAVE, TX
KMZU

Concordia Board of Aldermen to host public hearing on 2021-22 budget

CONCORDIA — The Concordia Board of Aldermen is hosting a public hearing to receive public input on the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget. There will be presentation of the city’s funds before the discussion opens. The meeting s tarts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Room 203 of the Concordia Community Center.
CONCORDIA, MO
grand.co.us

Notice of 2022 Budget Information and Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the Pursuant to CRS 29-1-106, proposed budgets for calendar year 2022 have been prepared. Grand County Board of County Commissioners will receive the 2022 budget information on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. After that date, the public is invited to review the proposed budgets, available on the website www.co.grand.co.us or physical copies at the Accounting Office of the Administration Building, (Old Courthouse) 308 Byers Ave, Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lexington Clipper-Herald

City of Lexington hosts a public budget hearing

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington hosted a public budget hearing for the draft fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch reviewed the proposed budget with members of the Lexington city council on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The property tax levy will not be changed, remaining at 0.36; Pepplitsch did...
LEXINGTON, NE
Lassen County News

Notice of Budget Inspection Period and Budget Hearing

Notice of Budget Inspection Period and Budget Hearing. The Lassen Community College District proposed budget for 2021-2022 will be available for public inspection from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Robert L. Irvin Building/Business Office, Room SS101 on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville, California.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Hays Post

Public hearing for Hays' 2022 budget is today

Hays city commissioners will conduct the public hearing Thursday night for the 2022 proposed budget, followed by the budget adoption. The mill levy remains at 25 while total valuation is up four percent. The budget includes a programmed step and COLA (Cost Of Living Adjustment) for all city employees. Due...
HAYS, KS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Public Given Minimal Notice and No Remote Access for Redistricting Committee Hearing

Manchester, NH — New Hampshire’s House and Senate Special Redistricting Committee quietly scheduled their first public “hearing” for this coming Tuesday and failed to announce the news to the public. In response to Republicans latest attempt to shut Granite Staters out of the redistricting process, 603 Forward and All on the Line released the following statements:
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy