CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sydney

Sydney disability home’s board also accountable for alleged abuse of residents, royal commission told

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lrxZ_0bsapJKc00
The disability royal commission is investigating allegations of abuse and neglect in the sector, including at a home run by Sunnyfield Disability Services in western Sydney.

A National Disability Insurance Scheme group home provider’s top executives should be considered responsible for the alleged abuse of residents by two support workers, the disability royal commission has heard.

The New South Wales ombudsman has also been criticised for failing to tell the provider, Sunnyfield Disability Services, that one of the accused support workers had already faced a number of other allegations and previously been fired for misconduct.

In a hearing on Friday, the counsel assisting the commission, Kate Eastman SC, said the provider should have 24 adverse findings made against it.

This included that it “inappropriately took a defensive stance towards complaints or concerns” and that it did not have “appropriately robust systems” to monitor the conduct of staff.

Eastman said the commission should find that three residents were subjected to violence and abuse at the house and that responsibility for this did not just lay with the accused support workers.

Responsibility also “lies with Sunnyfield, its board, its CEO and its [senior leadership team]”, the commission heard.

Eastman acknowledged this was a “significant” finding.

“We have thought very carefully about the findings that we propose to the commissioners and we accept the seriousness of it,” she said.

“But so, too, is the seriousness of the experience of Melissa, Carl and Chen who, as Sunnyfield says, were in their own home and in their own home they were not protected with respect to their privacy or their dignity or their safety.

“Notwithstanding that the finding is harsh and we agree with that with respect to Sunnyfield, we do not agree that the finding is unnecessary.”

Guardian Australia reported in May that the royal commission was examining allegations that three clients, known as Melissa, Carl and Chen, had been physically assaulted by two support workers at the home in western Sydney.

The workers, known as SP1 and SP2, were charged with assault over separate incidents but those charges were later dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

The inquiry in May heard from Carl’s mother, Sophia, who said her son, who has an intellectual disability, had been allegedly punched and kicked, and that a support worker had “pushed a chair over so that Carl can fall off the chair deliberately”.

The commission also heard that one support worker had made racist comments towards residents and other staff, and that the home had sought to evict one resident after her sister raised complaints about the conduct of support workers.

In its submission to the commission, Sunnyfield said finding its own executives were responsible for the abuse experienced by residents was “harsh and unnecessary”.

Counsel for Sunnyfield, Sam Duggan, said the provider had taken action once it became aware of the alleged abuse.

“This is not a situation where there’s been some sort of institutional cover up,” he said.

“Quite the opposite. As soon as Sunnyfield management were seized of the true nature of SP1’s conduct … and I should include SP2 in that, they were both suspended, they never returned to work.”

Duggan said conditions at the home improved significantly after the provider sent in an independent investigator to examine what had happened.

In May, Sunnyfield’s chief executive, Caroline Cuddihy, expressed in a statement to the commission “my regrets and deep sympathy for the pain and distress suffered”.

On Friday, the commission chair, Ronald Sackville, said the apologies from the company had been vague.

“I’m not sure at all what Sunnyfield is apologising for,” he said.

“Are they apologising for the fact that [a support worker] misconducted himself but we’re not responsible, or are they saying we accept responsibility? It looks awfully like a lawyer’s letter.”

Eastman said the commission should also make an adverse finding against the NSW ombudsman, which refused to appear in front of the commission in May.

This was because the ombudsman had not shared with the provider several allegations that had been made against SP1 and the separate fact that he had been fired from a previous job over misconduct in 2016.

The possibility of disclosure arose when the sister of one resident made a complaint to the ombudsman about SP1.

The commission heard in May that the ombudsman drafted a letter that would have informed Sunnyfield about SP1’s alleged conduct, but the correspondence was never sent.

In its submission, the ombudsman said the key allegations against SP1 had occurred more than 15 years ago and were dismissed at the time. It noted the misconduct finding related to fraud, not abuse.

It said therefore the test for disclosure – the belief on “reasonable grounds” of a risk to harm – was not met.

The commission is yet to make findings about the Sunnyfield case.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

PC upset by racism allegations, hearing told

A police officer accused of using a racial slur at work was "upset and angry" to learn of the complaint, a panel has heard. PC David Warwick is said to have used language that was "offensive in the extreme" towards a British-Indian colleague. Temp Sgt Baldeesh Boora Brown said he...
SOCIETY
thesource.com

Court Documents Show Four Counts Against T.I. and Tiny Upheld in Court

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations. “That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Insurance#Intellectual Disability#The Royal Commission#Sp1#Nsw
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
Shreveport Magazine

Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Amomama

Man Lost 46lbs, Blames It on His Wife and Sues Her

A man is demanding a divorce from his wife, accusing her of mental cruelty, which caused him to lose 46 lbs since their marriage. His wife has since refuted the allegations, filing a counterclaim in court. A couple in Haryana, India, is making headlines after news of their impending divorce...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy