CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Alton River Dragons Franchise Big Success In Opening Season, Martz, Handelsman Both Return

By Dan Brannan
riverbender.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - Alton River Dragons General Manager and Manager Darrell Handelsman are excited about the return of the Summer Collegiate Prospect League in 2022. Handelsman has committed to return as field manager, something Martz is very much satisfied with. Steve and Jennifer Marso are owners of the River Dragons. The River Dragons were also a success from the economic standpoint this season, Martz said.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long

Comments / 0

Community Policy