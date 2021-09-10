Alton River Dragons Franchise Big Success In Opening Season, Martz, Handelsman Both Return
ALTON - Alton River Dragons General Manager and Manager Darrell Handelsman are excited about the return of the Summer Collegiate Prospect League in 2022. Handelsman has committed to return as field manager, something Martz is very much satisfied with. Steve and Jennifer Marso are owners of the River Dragons. The River Dragons were also a success from the economic standpoint this season, Martz said.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0