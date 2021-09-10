CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Clyde Coffee adds to Hip Strip and community in reopening

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuEEt_0bsap8hs00

It started as a college business project for Glenda Bradshaw, but little did she know, her project would actually be the start of her passion and career -- so Clyde Coffee was born.

“I ended up feeling like at the end of that process, that it was something that I really wanted to do,” Bradshaw explained.

The shop’s grand reopening was on Friday where they relocated down the Hip Strip a little farther on Higgins.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

The new location provides Clyde Coffee with more space, indoors and outdoors. They also expanded their food options, building a full kitchen and roasting coffee in house.

“It had everything that the old location did not so we have ample patio seating we have parking, we have room to roast our own coffee, we put in a full kitchen," said Bradshaw.

Although Clyde Coffee is up and running now, it was a process and labor of love during the pandemic. Bradshaw told MTN News that one of the challenges they had when building the new location was supply shortages such as wood and other building necessities.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

“The hardest part of reopening really was the supply chain issues,” said Bradshaw.

We have seen many shortages due to the pandemic, and Clyde Coffee was also affected by it.

“Our oven that we ordered months ago just arrived two weeks ago," said Bradshaw. "Without the roaster and it just sat there for like two months until we could get the special event piece so there have been a lot of supply chain issues.”

But, there are some special things about Clyde Coffee. Local artists and builders gathered together to create the local favorite, making it truly a neighborhood gathering place.

“All of the local craftspeople who helped us build Clyde. Every stick of furniture including the outdoor tables and the chairs inside were handmade by local cabinet makers. We have lots and lots of local pottery local art. So it's just been really fun to especially after COVID, to be in contact with so many fun, interesting people who helped me have this come together.” - Clyde Coffee owner Glenda Bradshaw

Bradshaw said that her favorite part of the reopening has been welcoming back every employee and seeing those customers she hasn't seen in almost a year.

Clyde Coffee is open weekdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Grind Coffee hoping for a return of community spirit after the pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — To Maryann Pinon, the owner of Grind Coffee in Edinburg, un cafecito con pan means more than just a drink and a snack, it means community. It was with that sense of community in mind that she opened her own coffee shop near the Hidalgo County Courthouse in 2016.
EDINBURG, TX
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Former owner of Carnes Collective reopens at Moon Hollow Coffee

Coffee lovers can wake up to a new coffee shop — Moon Hollow Coffee — in the former location of Gotta Get Coffee, 1406 Washington St. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
WASHINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Art#Food Drink#Mtn News#Covid
thegazette.com

Central Park Coffee reopens after move

Central Park Coffee opened at its new location after moving from the east side of the square to the north. The new shop can be found at 111 W. Monroe St., formally the location of Walt’s Taproom. The sole reason the coffee shop made the move was due to kitchen-size...
RESTAURANTS
fwtx.com

Paris Coffee Shop Closes for Renovation, Expects to Reopen in 2022

It'll be a few months before locals can once again partake in Paris Coffee Shop's famous pies and homestyle dishes — that's because the 95-year-old landmark has closed as it prepares for renovations starting Oct. 1. Paris Coffee Shop is expected to reopen in early 2022, according to a news...
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

A Coffee Shop, Apothecary, and Community Hub Opens in Lemon Grove

After a successful crowdfunding campaign that raised over $30,000, the Hamlett has now opened the doors on its elevated coffee and community experience to the neighborhood of Lemon Grove. Founded by Zachary Hamlett, a San Diego native and 18-year-old recent high school grad, the Black-owned independent coffee shop offers local...
LEMON GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wesleyan Argus

Story and Soil Brings Coffee and Community to RJ Julia Bookstore

There are numerous places to get a good cup of coffee and bite to eat in Middletown, but Story and Soil is the only place where the drink can be named after a Studio Ghibli film and the sandwich after Bernie Sanders. Beyond carefully catering to the University’s liberal arts student population, Story and Soil endeavors to create a community-oriented space with a bonus of quality coffee. Nestled within the RJ Julia bookstore, the coffee bar incorporates industrial and botanical decor, creating an air of clean vibrancy.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
eastpdxnews.com

Malden Community Orchard adds a mural to all the fruit

Take a look at how volunteers helped turn a plain fence, in a Lents neighborhood garden space, into a work of art …. In outer East Portland, at the Malden Court Community Orchard, volunteer artists paint colorful designs on the north fence.. Story and photos by David F. Ashton. In...
PORTLAND, OR
pinejournal.com

Community Education Corner: Tech & Coffee, Yoga with Suzy, Zumba and more

I know in Barnum we had a super busy summer offering a variety of Community Ed activities!. Here is a list of upcoming activities/events/classes we are offering:. Tech & Coffee: Want help using your cell phone, nook, kindle, iPad, laptop? Need help navigating social media?Want your phone hooked up to your car? We can try to help! Nathat Rimolde from RTS Technology and Community Ed staff are on hand to help! Tech & Coffee is held the first Thursday of every month: Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. at Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli in Barnum. Coffee or tea is available! No need to register, just show up!
BARNUM, MN
baylorlariat.com

Waco community helps Harvest on 25th reopen after fire

Harvest on 25th reopened in its original location Sept. 2, after having to close down due to a fire in April. Harvest originally opened its doors in 2018 and quickly grew as a small business. Facing COVID-19 throughout 2020 was a challenge, but Harvest was able to recover in 2021....
WACO, TX
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
EatThis

7 Changes at Walmart You Need To Know About Now

No matter what store you visit, walking into any Walmart location should feel familiar. America's largest retail chain has stores in all 50 states, but each one is about to look a little bit different. That's because the company is rolling out several new changes as we glide from summer into fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPAX

KPAX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy