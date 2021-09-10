Clyde Coffee adds to Hip Strip and community in reopening

It started as a college business project for Glenda Bradshaw, but little did she know, her project would actually be the start of her passion and career -- so Clyde Coffee was born.

“I ended up feeling like at the end of that process, that it was something that I really wanted to do,” Bradshaw explained.

The shop’s grand reopening was on Friday where they relocated down the Hip Strip a little farther on Higgins.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

The new location provides Clyde Coffee with more space, indoors and outdoors. They also expanded their food options, building a full kitchen and roasting coffee in house.

“It had everything that the old location did not so we have ample patio seating we have parking, we have room to roast our own coffee, we put in a full kitchen," said Bradshaw.

Although Clyde Coffee is up and running now, it was a process and labor of love during the pandemic. Bradshaw told MTN News that one of the challenges they had when building the new location was supply shortages such as wood and other building necessities.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

“The hardest part of reopening really was the supply chain issues,” said Bradshaw.

We have seen many shortages due to the pandemic, and Clyde Coffee was also affected by it.

“Our oven that we ordered months ago just arrived two weeks ago," said Bradshaw. "Without the roaster and it just sat there for like two months until we could get the special event piece so there have been a lot of supply chain issues.”

But, there are some special things about Clyde Coffee. Local artists and builders gathered together to create the local favorite, making it truly a neighborhood gathering place.

“All of the local craftspeople who helped us build Clyde. Every stick of furniture including the outdoor tables and the chairs inside were handmade by local cabinet makers. We have lots and lots of local pottery local art. So it's just been really fun to especially after COVID, to be in contact with so many fun, interesting people who helped me have this come together.” - Clyde Coffee owner Glenda Bradshaw

Bradshaw said that her favorite part of the reopening has been welcoming back every employee and seeing those customers she hasn't seen in almost a year.

Clyde Coffee is open weekdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.