While Habersham County’s COVID-19 cases have reached all-time highs, Habersham County Schools’ COVID-19 cases are decreasing. The number of cases in the Habersham County School System have decreased from last week’s, from 58 student COVID-19 cases to 36, and from 32 school staff cases to 12. There are currently 61 students in quarantine due to possible exposure, which is up five students from last week.