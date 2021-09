Sept. 15-18 For the past eighteen years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families. This year the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, has caused the activities to be modified for safety of everyone. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country, in a safe way. Explore Lincoln City will kick off the celebration with red, white and blue floats hidden along the beaches in Lincoln City.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO