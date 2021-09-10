Indian River Power Plant may stay open beyond 2022

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — BGE is hosting a recycling drop-off event where customers can drop off up to four-room air conditioners or dehumidifiers in exchange for $25 for each appliance on Saturday, September 18, in Columbia. The event takes place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the Columbia Association Aquatics Office. To be eligible for this event, the units must be in working condition. Representatives will be on-site to help unload the appliances from the customers’ vehicles. One lucky winner will also receive a Phillips Hue LED Starter Kit. BGE is hosting this event because they want to provide customers with an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of their old units. This method helps reduce energy demand in their communities and helps Maryland reduce its carbon footprint. Since 2013, BGE customers have recycled more than 3,688 units through these events, a total of 904,207 kWh savings and the equivalent of 218 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO