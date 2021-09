Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has had an odd week. After initially Tweeting out a video on Wednesday of how hyped he is to begin Week 1 of the season, he suffered a hamstring injury at practice just about an hour later. Rumors circled that the injury was deemed not serious and shouldn’t be a major concern for his availability for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team, but a concerning update surfaced today, via ESPN’s Field Yates:

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO