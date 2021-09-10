How Does Returning to the Central Division Affect the Predators?

I was reading through some articles on our sister SBNation site Mile High Hockey. I wanted to write a similar article to Evan’s piece. He investigates how returning to the Central Division will affect the Colorado Avalanche. For Colorado, the divisional re-alignment is probably not an issue at all. Colorado is going to dominate no matter their divison. However, this sparked a bit of curiosity—how will the Nashville Predators fare in the Central this coming season?