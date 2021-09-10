CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Businesses Respond To Federal Vaccine Requirements

By Amelia Mugavero
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Green Country businesses are giving us their thoughts about President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. The mandate would affect thousands of Oklahoma businesses. The White House announced yesterday that is now putting all businesses with 100 or more employees in the same boat: Each business must have every employee vaccinated or unvaccinated employees must get tested weekly for COVID-19.

www.newson6.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy