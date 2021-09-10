CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Could see more work sans Samuel

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

McKissic can help Washington deal with Curtis Samuel's absence while the wide receiver is on injured reserve with a groin injury, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. It doesn't mean McKissic will return to his 2020 role, as Washington now has a slot specialist in the form of Adam Humphries, while perimeter wideouts Cam Sims and Dyami Brown figure to be the more direct replacements for Samuel in terms of snap count. However, McKissic can do some of the same things as Samuel on short passes and jet sweeps, albeit without the extra gear that his injured teammate has when healthy. It thus stands to reason that McKissic could get a few extra snaps and touches the next few weeks, in addition to his role spelling Antonio Gibson in the backfield on passing downs. Washington opens its season with a home game against the Chargers on Sunday, sporting a healthy roster apart from Samuel and a few third-stringers.

