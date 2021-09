The three NAACP chapters in Burlington County, New Jersey, are collaborating on a survey asking residents about their experience with local police departments. The Southern Burlington County, Willingboro, and Delaware Valley chapters created the survey in the wake of the July 5 protest outside of Edward Cagney Matthews’ Mt. Laurel home. Protesters gathered in response to Matthews’ viral racist rant against a Black neighbor. Several residents who spoke to WHYY News said the incident was only the most recent example of Matthews’ ongoing harassment.

