Montgomery, Prince George’ Counties Schools Update Vaccination and COVID Protocols

Both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties public schools updated their vaccine mandates and COVID protocols for students and employees this week. In Montgomery County, all school employees are required to get the COVID vaccine, eliminating the option for teachers and staff to test weekly instead. Montgomery County’s Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight announced the vaccine mandate at an MCPS board meeting Thursday afternoon. By Oct. 29, all school employees must submit proof of full vaccination. In addition, student athletes 12 years and older participating in winter and spring sports will also have to get vaccinated. For the school district’s roughly 28,000 middle and high school athletes, details about whether students can get tested regularly instead of being vaccinated are still being worked out, Jeff Sullivan, the county’s schools athletic director, told Bethesda Magazine Thursday.