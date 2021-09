Bitcoin prices have been better after the second week of September, hovering around $46.5K to $48.5K per unit during the last two days. Meanwhile, bitcoin proponents still believe a significant second-leg up will be happening this year and a recent survey published by Plan B with 123,410 votes shows people believe bitcoin will reach $100K by Christmas 2021. Furthermore, a price model crafted by Will Clemente called “Illiquid Supply Floor” indicates that bitcoin prices may never drop below $39K again.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO