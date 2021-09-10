CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Desert, CA

Former Palm Desert tennis star Desirae Krawczyk moves onto US Open mixed doubles finals

By Bailey Arredondo
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnoWl_0bsalC0h00

Desirae Krawczyk is near the end of arguably one of the best doubles tennis years of any pro-level player. Krawczyk already has won the French Open and Wimbledon in mixed doubles this year and is seeking to add the US Open title in tomorrow's final.

Krawczyk, a Palm Desert product, actually played two semifinal matches on Friday - also competing in women's doubles with Alexa Guarachi. No. 7 seed Krawczyk and Guarachi came up short losing 2-6 5-7 to Samantha Stosur and Shaui Zhang.

On the mixed court, Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury have only dropped two sets all tournament.

To take home their third Slam of the year they have to get through Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo.

Championship match is set for tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The post Former Palm Desert tennis star Desirae Krawczyk moves onto US Open mixed doubles finals appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk wins US Open mixed doubles title

Desirae Krawczyk, a Palm Desert High School graduate, won the mixed doubles title at the US Open on Saturday. 🙌 MIXED DOUBLES CHAMPS 🙌@desiraekrawczyk | @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/kmTOrFDu8K— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021 Lift it high 🏆🔝@desiraekrawczyk | @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/9Ye5GBgw88— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021 Krawczyk and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury defeated The post Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk wins US Open mixed doubles title appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
4K+
Followers
986
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy