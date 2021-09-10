Desirae Krawczyk is near the end of arguably one of the best doubles tennis years of any pro-level player. Krawczyk already has won the French Open and Wimbledon in mixed doubles this year and is seeking to add the US Open title in tomorrow's final.

Krawczyk, a Palm Desert product, actually played two semifinal matches on Friday - also competing in women's doubles with Alexa Guarachi. No. 7 seed Krawczyk and Guarachi came up short losing 2-6 5-7 to Samantha Stosur and Shaui Zhang.

On the mixed court, Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury have only dropped two sets all tournament.

To take home their third Slam of the year they have to get through Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo.

Championship match is set for tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The post Former Palm Desert tennis star Desirae Krawczyk moves onto US Open mixed doubles finals appeared first on KESQ .