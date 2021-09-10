CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Box Elder County through 545 PM MDT At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Park Valley to 25 miles east of Montello. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Utah Test and Training Range North, Standrod, Curlew Junction, Lynn, Rosette, Yost and Grouse Creek. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 10 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grouse Creek, UT
County
Box Elder County, UT
County
Elko County, NV
City
Montello, NV
City
Park Valley, UT
County
Juab County, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake Desert#Salt#Special Weather Statement#16 41 00#Utah Route 30
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy