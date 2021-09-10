CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hot Springs and central Fremont Counties through 530 PM MDT At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Crowheart to 9 miles southwest of South Pass Rest Area. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crowheart around 450 PM MDT. South Pass Rest Area around 455 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include South Pass City and Anchor Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

