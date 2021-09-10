CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those deadly anniversaries

By Michael Corrigan
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t plan to write about the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, but with the remembrances on television of the 20th anniversary of that terrorist attack and the pandemic coming back, it seemed appropriate. We should never forget the devastation of the 9/11 disaster. Three hundred forty-three...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

KXAN

Texas politicians honor those killed on 9/11 on 20th anniversary of terror attacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Politicians across Texas are paying tribute to those who died on 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. In statements released Saturday morning, lawmakers largely put politics aside as they remembered those who died, honored first responders and remembered how the country came together in the wake of the shocking attacks.
TEXAS STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

'We will never forget what happened:' 9/11 first responder remembers those lost on 20th anniversary of attack

On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans witnessed the single-deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history, with nearly 3,000 American citizens losing their lives after members of Al-Qaeda flew hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center Twin Towers. On Saturday, exactly 20 years after the deadly attack, the Spring Hill Fire Department...
POLITICS
Rudy Giuliani
Michael Corrigan
Shakespeare
The Atlantic

‘I Was Responsible for Those People’

On the evening of September 4, 2021, one week before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Glenn Vogt stood at the footprint of the North Tower and gazed at the names stamped in bronze. The sun was diving below the buildings across the Hudson River in New Jersey, and though we didn’t realize it, the memorial was shut off to the public. Tourists had been herded behind a rope line some 20 feet away, but we’d walked right past them. As we looked on silently, a security guard approached. “I’m sorry, but the site is closed for tonight,” the man said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Inside the Miss Navajo Nation Pageant, Where Lost Traditions Are Found Again

Miss Navajo Nation is no ordinary pageant. There are no bathing suits, no evening gowns, and physical beauty isn’t glorified. Instead, the 69-year tradition focuses on Navajo culture, womanhood, and leadership. “It represents the beauty, the language, the tradition, and the matrilineal strength of the Navajo Nation,” says Phefelia Nez, Navajo Nation’s First Lady. “These girls prepare for this from a very young age, and it takes the family, the community, to get them ready once they have the desire.”
POLITICS
Sandusky Register

Honor those we lost

This week, it was my solemn honor to speak at a special ceremony at the Statehouse to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our country. The 9-11 presentation at the Ohio Statehouse is always a beautiful and moving tribute. Volunteers create a display on the west lawn, placing 2,977 American flags — each flag representing a person who perished in the attacks that day. When seen from above, the design depicts the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former Gov. Bob Taft and his staff put the first display together in 2002 — and it has become Ohio’s poignant symbol of grief, gratitude and unity.
POLITICS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Church of Scientology International Honors Those Who Served After the 9/11 Terror Attacks on 20th Anniversary

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The Church of Scientology International honors the rescue workers and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who served them. The unsung heroes who responded to the attacks at Ground Zero 20 years ago on September 11 brought hope and renewed belief at a time when an affirmation of the basic goodness of Mankind was sorely needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho State Journal

TEMPLE WELCOMES VISITORS: 300,000 people expected as temple opens to public

POCATELLO — The first day of the new Pocatello Idaho Temple’s public open house was fully booked on Saturday and attracted thousands of people from across Idaho and neighboring states. The nearly 11-acre property was overflowing with volunteers to help tours run smoothly and community members who were waiting in...
POCATELLO, ID
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out about Gabby Petito disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s sister has spoken for the first time about the disappearance of her brother’s girlfriend, Long Island native Gabby Petito — saying in a television interview that her family wants the missing woman to be found safe. Cassie Laundrie opened up in an interview with ABC News after her...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Carmine’s Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of Vaccination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s extra security Friday at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side a day after a hostess was attacked by a group of tourists. Police say they refused to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, vaccination checks are ongoing at the door of the restaurant after the three tourists from Texas assaulted a 24-year-old hostess. The NYPD said the hostess was punched, slapped and her necklace ripped off after she asked the group for proof of vaccination, a new city policy to dine indoors. People needed to be physically pulled off as they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

New York Restaurant Hostess Attacked After Asking Guests to Show Proof of Vaccination

A hostess at a restaurant in Manhattan was assaulted by three tourists from Texas after asking that they show proof of vaccine. The incident took place on Thursday, September 16th, at the Italian restaurant Carmine’s. Earlier this week, New York City’s mandate requiring people to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for indoor activities — like eating at restaurants and attending concerts — officially went into effect. Per a statement provided by the NYPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, said she “got into a dispute with three unknown females after she requested to see their Covid-19 vaccine card. The individuals struck her...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION

