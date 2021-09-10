Those deadly anniversaries

This week, it was my solemn honor to speak at a special ceremony at the Statehouse to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our country. The 9-11 presentation at the Ohio Statehouse is always a beautiful and moving tribute. Volunteers create a display on the west lawn, placing 2,977 American flags — each flag representing a person who perished in the attacks that day. When seen from above, the design depicts the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former Gov. Bob Taft and his staff put the first display together in 2002 — and it has become Ohio’s poignant symbol of grief, gratitude and unity.

