Denney: That Day

A year before That Day, I was standing on the observation deck of the World Trade Center’s south tower, and it seemed all of Manhattan was at my feet. Almost 1,400 feet above street level, standing there in a jacket and tie, briefcase in hand, I got close enough to the glass to make my stomach quiver to look straight down. It was pretty unnerving, but the sight of all those buildings so close together — not to mention seeing the Statue of Liberty away across the Hudson River — was also pretty cool.