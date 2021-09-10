CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denney: That Day

By Ken Denney Times-Georgian News Editor
times-georgian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year before That Day, I was standing on the observation deck of the World Trade Center’s south tower, and it seemed all of Manhattan was at my feet. Almost 1,400 feet above street level, standing there in a jacket and tie, briefcase in hand, I got close enough to the glass to make my stomach quiver to look straight down. It was pretty unnerving, but the sight of all those buildings so close together — not to mention seeing the Statue of Liberty away across the Hudson River — was also pretty cool.

www.times-georgian.com

Smithonian

Rat Carcasses Wash Ashore in New York City After Hurricane Ida

New York City residents may see fewer rats swiftly dodging subway commuters. Officials suspect that hundreds of thousands of rats in the city were killed by the massive flooding resulting from Hurricane Ida's torrential rains early this month, reports Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist. The downpour brought six to eight inches of rain to the Northeastern United States, from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, reports Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne for Reuters. Rats can swim up to a mile, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but most likely could not keep up with New York City's hourly record rainfall of 3.15 inches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Santa Cruz Sentinel

An innocent morning: A personal account of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center

It is an absolutely spectacular late-summer morning in New York City. Erased is yesterday’s oppressive humidity, replaced by crisp, cool air and a gentle breeze. I’m in a cab, on my way to a 9 a.m. meeting at American Express in the World Financial Center across the street from the massive twin towers of the World Trade Center. My taxi has whisked me from my hotel in midtown down to lower Manhattan. I’m earlier than I thought I’d be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Carmine’s Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of Vaccination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s extra security Friday at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side a day after a hostess was attacked by a group of tourists. Police say they refused to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, vaccination checks are ongoing at the door of the restaurant after the three tourists from Texas assaulted a 24-year-old hostess. The NYPD said the hostess was punched, slapped and her necklace ripped off after she asked the group for proof of vaccination, a new city policy to dine indoors. People needed to be physically pulled off as they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

'Really alive': France unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe

President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a strange and spectacular sight in Paris on Thursday: the entire 50-metre-high Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric, fulfilling the long-held dream of late artist Christo. After weeks of preparation, the finishing touches are being put to the transformation of one of France's most iconic monuments ahead of its opening to the public this weekend. At a press conference earlier in the day, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called it "a posthumous testament to an artistic genius" and "a wonderful gift to Parisians, to the French, and to all art-lovers." The imposing war memorial has been wrapped in 25,000 square metres (270,000 square feet) of silver-blue recyclable polypropylene.
ENTERTAINMENT
newyorksocialdiary.com

Remembering the day

The following are the Diaries from 9/12,13, and 14, 2001. When I go down to the river with the dogs every day, I look in that same direction. I will never forget it, the feeling …. September 11, 2001: Yesterday was a terrible terrible terrible day. For New York, for...
FELICIA TAYLOR
Great Bend Tribune

‘Remember the Day’

On the 20th anniversary of a day that changed a nation, Great Bend’s first responders will gather to honor a pledge Saturday morning at Jack Kilby Square. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Great Bend police and fire departments will gather at the band shell on the south side of the courthouse, along with the Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Riders and the Great Bend High School band, to remember those who lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on a Tuesday morning two decades ago.
GREAT BEND, KS

