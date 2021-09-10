CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The greatest is love

By Bruce Guthrie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel like we all have a bucket list, right? For most of us that bucket list involves travel of some sort — at least it does for me. I want to see Washington, D.C., and have a preliminary plan to do so in the next couple of years, if not sooner. I feel an obligation to go see the nation’s capital. I think every American should go at least once. I also wanted to go to the Newseum, which is permanently closed. That’s another obligation as a journalist that I felt burdened with in this business.

