NHL

Parise Officially Signs With New York Islanders, Talks Leaving Wild

9 days ago
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wild forward Zach Parise is now a confirmed member of the Islanders as he was speaking with the media on Friday about his deal. After four seasons with the Wild organization, the 37-year-old was bought out of his 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million average annual value) and joins the Islanders after two strong playoff runs, one where they made the Eastern Conference Final and another the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

www.yardbarker.com

