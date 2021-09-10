Parise Officially Signs With New York Islanders, Talks Leaving Wild

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The New York Islanders have announced that they have signed forward Zach Parise. “A lot of mixed emotions after but still some sense of relief at the same time,” Parise said. “When something like that does happen, yeah, of course you want to get back to work right away and be ready for the following season. I know personally that I’ve still got a lot of good hockey left in me, but they didn’t see it like that. To me it made it a unique but pretty exciting summer with just a little extra motivation to, I don’t know if it’s prove them wrong, but just to know for myself.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO