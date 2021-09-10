Parise Officially Signs With New York Islanders, Talks Leaving Wild
Former Wild forward Zach Parise is now a confirmed member of the Islanders as he was speaking with the media on Friday about his deal. After four seasons with the Wild organization, the 37-year-old was bought out of his 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million average annual value) and joins the Islanders after two strong playoff runs, one where they made the Eastern Conference Final and another the Stanley Cup Semifinals.www.yardbarker.com
