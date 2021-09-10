CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida damage closes Elmhurst Post Office

By Michael Gannon / Editor
qchron.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elmhurst A Post Office, located at 82-07 Broadway, has been closed temporarily because of water damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida, according to a press release sent out by the United States Postal Service. The USPS said the shutdown will not affect residential mail delivery. A spokesperson for the...

