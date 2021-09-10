Ida damage closes Elmhurst Post Office

A year after breaking ground on a new East Liverpool post office, U.S. Postal Service officials will open its doors shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Nadia Dhalai, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service in Ohio, the new facility hopes to open Saturday morning and will offer the same services as before at its old location. A grand opening will be planned for October. This new leased building is more than 7,000 square foot in area, according to online real estate advertisements. Michigan-based Marcus & Millichap appear to be attempting to sell the investment property for $2.7 million. Dhalai said the same hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday will be continued at the new location, which also will remain closed on Sundays. Currently operations are located at 700 Dresden Ave., which federal officials decided to abandon in 2018 so they could economize and downsize operations. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO