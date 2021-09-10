9350 Kimages Rd, Charles City County, VA 23030
Brick rancher with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and open kitchen/den area with wood burning fireplace. Large formal living room with wood floors. Needs a little TLC, but nice floorplan and use of space in a brick rancher with great bones on 5.75 acre lot. Property is on county water and sewer line. Bring your imagination and gain sweat equity with this one. Driveway is shared with 9352 Kimages Road. Property sold as-is. As-is addendum must be attached to all offers to be considered by seller.richmond.com
