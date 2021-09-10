3 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

Before getting into the heart of this Lucid Motors stock prediction, there is some electrifying news to report. First off, Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) has been turning heads with its up-and-coming luxury electric vehicle, the Lucid Air. For now, the car is only available to reserve, but prototypes of the “Tesla killer” can be found in plenty of YouTube videos. Not only does the Lucid Air look great; it promises a range of more than 500 miles.

