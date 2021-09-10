CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, KY

Mother shares story of daughter’s battle with Leukemia during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Katey Cook
WBKO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At just 19 months old, Katlyn Claywell’s daughter Kamryn was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July of 2019. “I just saw little purple and red dots all over her body, and after doing some research on the rash, and some other symptoms that she was having, everything pointed to leukemia,” Claywell said. She immediately sought medical attention and doctors soon confirmed Kamryn was suffering from the condition.

