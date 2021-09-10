Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon on Shrimp Fest cancellation

Orange Beach works to add to events on Shrimp Fest Weekend. (OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - "I want to apologize to all of those people who had made plans - some of you many, many months ago - to come to Orange Beach and Gulf Shores for the Shrimp Festival. Please understand that we had nothing to do with the decision to cancel this outdoor event and we are going to do our best to try to put together a good old fashioned one- or two-day event on that same weekend of October 9-10, which also includes the Brooks & Dunn concert at The Wharf and The Addams Family Musical Comedy dinner theater at the Orange Beach Event Center.