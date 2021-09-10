CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toxic algae detected in Henrys Lake and Upper Island Park Reservoir

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@uvsj.com
Cover picture for the articleEastern Idaho Public Health is advising people not to drink or inhale water at Henrys Lake and the Upper Island Park Reservoir due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. The health district and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a health advisory on Thursday, informing residents of two species of harmful blue-green algae with the potential to produce dangerous toxin that were confirmed in water samples from Henrys Lake and the reservoir.

