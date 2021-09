MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was in during overnight storms. According to city officials, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, located on 409 Amos Owen Lane. Officers responded to the report of a branch falling on an occupied tent. There, officers found the girl, identified as Nytalia Ashes from Sioux Fallx, with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures. Ashes was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. There were other family members inside the tent at the...

