About $50 million heads to Kansas hospitals to help with statewide nursing shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $50 million is headed to Kansas hospitals in order to help with the hospital staffing surge amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says $50 million is available for hospitals to either provide premium pay or improve retention of nursing resources and support personnel, approved by the SPARK Executive Committee on Friday morning. She said the emergency funding will provide immediate support to Kansas hospitals in order to manage the current COVID-19 surge and address critical shortages in nursing staff statewide.